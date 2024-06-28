Share Video

Williams (elbow) has yet to start a throwing program, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Williams was placed on the 15-day IL on June 4 with a right flexor strain but remains shut down from throwing. It's safe to assume Williams won't be able to return until after the All-Star break. DJ Herz should continue to make starts in place of Williams.

