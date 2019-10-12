Suero was removed from the Nationals' NLCS roster Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The move was expected, as Suero was designated to be removed from the roster once Daniel Hudson was reinstated from the paternity list, which occurred Saturday. The right-hander was not used during Game 1 of the NLCS after Anibal Sanchez pitched 7.2 innings in his start.

