Nationals' Wander Suero: Removed from NLCS roster
Suero was removed from the Nationals' NLCS roster Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The move was expected, as Suero was designated to be removed from the roster once Daniel Hudson was reinstated from the paternity list, which occurred Saturday. The right-hander was not used during Game 1 of the NLCS after Anibal Sanchez pitched 7.2 innings in his start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...