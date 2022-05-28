Hernandez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Hernandez went 1-for-7 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over his last three games, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three contests. Lane Thomas will shift to left field while Victor Robles starts in right.
