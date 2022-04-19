Hernandez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hernandez will take a seat for the third consecutive contest as the Nationals take on left-hander Madison Bumgarner in first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Lane Thomas will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Three hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Wins roster spot•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Sitting out finale•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Remains sidelined•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Undergoes dental procedure•