Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Pirates.

Hernandez began his productive day with an RBI double in the fifth inning and followed that up with a solo homer two frames later. He has shown some pop of late, collecting at least one extra-base hit in each of his last three games. Overall, Hernandez has maintained a .276 average with five home runs and 31 RBI across 211 plate appearances this season.