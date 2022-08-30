Triple-A Rochester reinstated Burdi (undisclosed) from its injured list Tuesday and assigned him to High-A Wilmington.
After signing a minor-league deal with the Nationals in April, Burdi was placed on the IL and didn't appear with an affiliate until Aug. 5, when he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. He made two appearances in the FCL before settling with Wilmington last week. In his first two outings at the High-A level, Burdi struck out three over three scoreless frames. If he continues to perform well at Wilmington, a promotion to one of the Nationals' two higher-level affiliates could be in the cards before the end of the season.