Neil Wagner: Signs in Japan
Wagner signed a deal in Japan with the Seibu Lions on Tuesday, Yahoo! Japan reports.
The 33-year-old hasn't made an appearance in the majors since 2014 with the Blue Jays. He most recently spent 2017 in Triple-A, pitching a total of 54.1 innings.
