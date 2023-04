Frazier went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old infielder took Tanner Houck deep with a two-run shot in the fifth inning to put the Orioles on the board. Frazier later ripped a double in the ninth. He's gone 5-for-8 with five runs scored and four extra-base hits in his first two starts with Baltimore.