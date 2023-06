Frazier went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's victory over Toronto.

Frazier got the Orioles started Tuesday with a two-run shot off Chris Bassitt in the second inning. The veteran second baseman now has two home runs in his last three games, giving him eight for the season -- just two shy of his career high. Frazier's now slashing .236/.300/.410 with 33 runs scored, 31 RBI and six steals through 235 plate appearances this season.