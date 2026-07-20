Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Missing second straight start

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox due to a left wrist injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman was excluded from the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Astros in what initially appeared to be a routine maintenance day, but Orioles manager Craig Albernaz disclosed following the 5-2 win that the veteran backstop was dealing with wrist discomfort, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. Samuel Basallo (shoulder) will also get the night off after exiting Sunday's game early, so the Orioles will hand Sam Huff a start behind the plate for the series opener in Boston. The Orioles appear to be viewing Rutschman as day-to-day.