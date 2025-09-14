Suarez will start Sunday's game in Toronto in what's expected to be a bullpen day for the Orioles, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

During his lengthy rehab assignment in August while he recovered from a shoulder strain, Suarez built up to as many as five innings, but he's tossed between one and three innings in three relief appearances since Baltimore reinstated him from the 60-day injured list Sept. 1. With Dean Kremer (forearm) set to miss his turn through the rotation this weekend, Suarez will draw the spot start, but since he'll be pitching on three days' rest and also warmed up in the bullpen during Saturday's 5-4 loss, the right-hander may not be asked to work deep enough into Sunday's outing to qualify for a win.