Suarez (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles have yet to decide which affiliate Suarez will join for his rehab assignment, but the 35-year-old righty is ready to test himself in a game setting after he recently completed multiple live sessions without issue. Suarez has been on the shelf since March 30 due to a right subscapularis strain. so he may be in store for a lengthy rehab assignment, especially if the Orioles choose to have him get stretched out as a starter.