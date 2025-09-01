Orioles' Albert Suarez: Returns from 60-day IL
The Orioles activated Suarez (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Suarez hasn't pitched in the big leagues since suffering a shoulder strain in his first appearance of the season back on March 28. He made five rehab appearances, registering a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings of work. Now healthy again, Suarez is expected to work as a long-relief option for Baltimore.
