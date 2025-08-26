Suarez (shoulder) is expected to be limited to one inning in his next minor-league rehab appearance, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Suarez tossed five scoreless innings and built up to 56 pitches in his third and most recent rehab start Friday with Triple-A Norfolk, but the strong outing apparently hasn't altered the Orioles' plans of bringing the right-hander back from the injured list as a reliever. The upcoming one-inning appearance could be enough to convince the Orioles that he's ready to join the big-league bullpen. Through his first three appearances in the minors between Norfolk and Double-A Chesapeake, Suarez has delivered a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 3:5 K:BB in 10 innings.