Bemboom had his contract selected by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bemboom was designated for assignment by the Orioles in late May and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, where he posted a .228/.292/.350 slash line in 34 games. The 32-year-old was scheduled to become a minor-league free agent during the offseason, but the move to the 40-man roster will keep him with the organization for now.