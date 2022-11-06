Bemboom was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Bemboom signed a one-year split deal with Baltimore in October, and his sights are now set on competing for the backup catching job behind Alley Rutschman. He'll compete in spring training with Cam Gallagher, who was scooped up in mid-September off waivers.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets deal with O's for 2022•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Knocks first homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets start in day game•