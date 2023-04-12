Santander is not in the lineup for the Orioles Wednesday due to a sore back, Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Manager Brandon Hyde says the injury is "not a huge deal," so it's safe to say Santander is day-to-day. Santander is sitting on a .544 OPS for the season and has a 42.3 percent strikeout rate over his last six games, so it's probably a good time to get him a breather, anyway. Adam Frazier is in right field and Adley Rutschman is in the designated hitter spot.