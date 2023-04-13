Santander (back) is feeling better and will be available off the bench for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander will miss a second straight start with a back issue, but he's improved and will do some hitting pregame. It sounds like there's a good chance he will be back in the Orioles' lineup Friday versus the White Sox.
