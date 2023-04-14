Santander (back) will start Friday against the White Sox and bat fourth, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander was available off the bench Thursday, but will officially return to the Orioles' lineup Friday after missing the last two games with back soreness. The 28-year-old slugger is slashing .167/.273/.278 across his last five games.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Available off bench•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Out again Thursday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Absent from lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Has manager's trust at first•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Makes start at first base•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Returning to action Wednesday•