Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.
Santander increased Baltimore's lead to two with a homer off righty starter Shane Bieber with one out in the first - the Orioles' second home run of the inning. The 27-year-old has now hit three home runs and recorded six RBI in his last seven games. The outfielder is turning in career highs in OBP (.335), home runs (24), RBI (74) and plate appearances (519) in his 2022 campaign.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Swats homer Saturday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Three RBI with walk-off•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Delivers three more hits•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Drives in four runs•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Threee hits, two runs in win•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Reaches 20-homer mark•