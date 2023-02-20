Santander is expected to see some time at first base late in spring training, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Santander will play for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic, but he's expected to be back to get some reps at first before the season begins. The 28-year-old has exclusively worked as an outfielder and designated hitter in his career, and he's projected to be the Orioles' top right fielder this year, while Ryan Mountcastle will get the bulk of the work at first. Santander is just one of many options to cover for when Mountcastle needs a rest -- Terrin Vavra, Franchy Cordero and James McCann could also be options.