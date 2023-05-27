Santander is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Rangers.
Santander will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's series opener with Texas. Ryan McKenna will take over in right field and bat eighth against Texas.
