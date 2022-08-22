Santander went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

For the second time in three games, Santander posted three hits. He also had a double Sunday, his 20th of the year, making this the third season he's reached that mark. He's enjoying a solid year with a .261/.340/.456 slash line and career highs in home runs (21), RBI (67) and runs scored (57) through 113 contests. Kyle Stowers is likely to get a large role in the outfield going forward, but the switch hitting Santander should still command a near-everyday spot in the lineup.