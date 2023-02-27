Santander is day-to-day with a left knee contusion, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Connolly was plunked in the knee with a pitch and exited with a trainer on Monday. The power-hitting outfielder will likely miss a game or two of Grapefruit League action, but it doesn't sound like this will be something that carries into the regular season.
