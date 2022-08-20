Santander went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 15-10 win over Boston.

Santander snapped his nine-game homerless drought with a two-run shot in the third inning. He later added a two-run double during Baltimore's five-run fifth. The 27-year-old had just two hits over his previous six games but he's now hitting .269 with 10 RBI and eight extra-base hits this month. Santander is slashing .259/.338/.456 with a career-high 21 home runs and 66 RBI on the year.