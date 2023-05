Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Angels.

Santander tied the score at three with his two-run shot in the fifth inning, but the Angels ended up pulling out a close win. The long ball was the seventh of the campaign for the outfielder, tied for second-most on the team. Santander has added a .263/.330/.474 slash line, 24 RBI and 18 runs over 41 games.