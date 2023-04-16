Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
The homer was Santander's first of the season. The outfielder has struggled early on, and a lot of that comes from a lack of making contact -- he's batting .189 with an elevated 33.9 percent strikeout rate. He typically won't carry an outstanding average, but he hasn't hit lower than .240 over the last four seasons. Santander has picked up five RBI, three runs scored and four doubles, and he continues to hit in the heart of the Orioles' order.
