Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Friday that he is "very comfortable" with using Santander at first base, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Santander has primarily been an outfielder throughout his career, but he's received a look at first base during spring training. With Ryan Mountcastle around, Santander likely wouldn't get a lot of time in the infield. The 28-year-old has gone just 2-for-17 across eight Grapefruit League games, but he was excellent for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic, hitting .353 over five contests. Regardless of where he plays, he should be in the lineup a vast majority of the time.