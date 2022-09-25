Santander went 3-for-5 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Santander's first home run of the night came on a solo shot in the fifth inning to even the score at 6-6. He followed that up with a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Orioles a two-run lead. The 27-year-old outfielder was hitless in his last 11 at-bats coming in and is still hitting just .195 in the month of September with six home runs, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.