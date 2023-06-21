Santander went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 victory over the Rays.

Santander got the Orioles started with an RBI single in the first inning before blasting a two-run shot off Tyler Glasnow in the second, extending the lead to 6-0. The 28-year-old Santander has home runs in back-to-back contests and five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games. He's now slashing .264/.332/.475 with 11 homers, 42 RBI and 34 runs scored through 292 plate appearances this season.