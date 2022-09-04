Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Santander joined the 25-homer club with his fourth-inning blast. The outfielder is enjoying a career year in the counting stats -- he's added personal bests in RBI (75) and runs scored (64) through a career-high 124 games played. He's mashed five homers in his last 14 contests, though he's now gone eight games since his last multi-hit effort. For the season, the 27-year-old switch hitter is slashing .255/.335/.461 through 528 plate appearances.