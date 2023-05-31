Santander went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

Santander's biggest hit came in the fourth inning when he pulled a bases-clearing triple off Cal Quantrill, extending Baltimore's lead to 6-0. The 28-year-old Santander has back-to-back three-hit games as he's now batting .344 with a 1.057 OPS through 26 games in May. Overall, Santander is slashing .279/.358/.495 with eight home runs, 25 runs scored and 31 RBI across 218 plate appearances this season.