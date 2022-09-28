Santander went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox.

Santander doubled and scored in the first inning before launching a solo homer in the top of the third frame and a two-run shot in the following inning. The homers raised his season total to 33 and he has now gone deep six times in his last four contests. Over that stretch, he has also added nine RBI and scored seven runs while batting .400. On the season, Santander is now batting .250 with 33 home runs, 88 RBI and 76 runs scored over 552 at-bats in 145 games.