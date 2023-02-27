Santander left Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays after being hit by a pitch in the left knee, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Santander limped off the field after being hit, and looked to be in pain as he exited the game with a trainer. The outfielder will likely be examined to determine the severity of the injury, and there should be an update on his status before Tuesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Could get look at first base•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Gets $7.4 million from Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Launches two homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Surpasses 30 homers•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hits two bombs•