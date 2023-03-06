Santander started at first base for the Orioles on Monday versus the Phillies in Grapefruit League play, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander has not played first base since getting nine starts there at High-A Lynchburg back in 2016. The O's wanted him to get some action there this spring, though, in anticipation of being an option at the position on days Ryan Mountcastle is off or in the designated hitter spot. Santander is coming off a 2022 campaign which saw him club a career-high 33 home runs.