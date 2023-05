Santander went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

He took Trevor Richards deep in the sixth inning, giving Santander eight homers on the year and three in the last five games. The 28-year-old outfielder has been on fire ever since the calendar flipped to May, slashing .344/.425/.688 through 17 games on the month with four doubles, six home runs, 11 runs and 14 RBI.