Santander went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Santander was the one of two Orioles to get on base multiple times in the low-scoring contest, and his eighth-inning single was part of the team's rally for the lead. The outfielder is rarely a speed threat -- with two stolen bases, he's set a career high for a season, and he's never attempted more than three in a year. He's put together a solid campaign with a .265/.326/.477 slash line, 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, 20 doubles and a triple through 78 contests. Santander has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, going 15-for-51 (.294) in that span.