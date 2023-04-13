Santander (back) remains out of the Orioles' lineup Thursday.
Santander didn't play Wednesday because of a sore back and will sit out Thursday's afternoon game, as well. The injury is considered minor, so he should have a good chance to return sometime over the weekend.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Absent from lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Has manager's trust at first•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Makes start at first base•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: X-rays return negative•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Diagnosed with knee contusion•