Santander went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Santander opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He's knocked in at least one run in five of his last seven games, and he's drawn eight walks in that span to supplement his steady bat. The outfielder is up to a .267/.350/.472 slash line with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored, 12 doubles and a stolen base. He also has a career-best 11.1 percent walk rate, which has helped offset his 24.6 percent strikeout rate, his worst mark since a 13-game sample in 2017.