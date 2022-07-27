Santander went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.
Santander has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He's gone 12-for-43 (.279) with two homers, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles in that span. The outfielder's .242 batting average for the year is nothing special, but he has a solid .760 OPS with 17 homers, 51 RBI and 44 runs scored in 89 contests as a near-everyday presence in the lineup.
