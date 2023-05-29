Santander went 3-for-4 with a double in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Guardians.

Santander had over half of the Orioles' five hits as they struggled against Logan Allen and two relievers. This was Santander's second three-hit effort in his last four games, and he's looking no worse for wear after missing Saturday's game with elbow soreness. The veteran outfielder continues to see a near-everyday role between right field and designated hitter. He's slashing .269/.350/.468 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored, 13 doubles and a stolen base through 50 contests.

