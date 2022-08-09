Santander went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Santander saw a 16-game hitting streak end Sunday, but he didn't let it immediately turn into a slump. The outfielder hit the second of the Orioles' four homers in Monday's win, giving him 20 on the year, the second time he's reached that milestone in his career. It's been a solid bounce-back year for the 27-year-old, who is slashing .259/.338/.462 with 60 RBI, 50 runs scored and 17 doubles through 101 contests. He is two hits away from securing his first 100-hit season, and his next homer will set a new career high.