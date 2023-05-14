Santander went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Pirates.

Santander struggled in this weekend's series versus the Pirates, going 1-for-9 with two walks and two strikeouts over three games. He was able to pick up his first steal of the season Sunday. He's never had more than one theft in a season, and he's never attempted more than three steals, so the outfielder shouldn't be counted on for speed. He's hit fairly well on the year, batting .255 with a .772 OPS, five home runs, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and 12 doubles through 37 contests.