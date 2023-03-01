Santander (knee) said his knee is fine and that he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander will end up missing just one day of spring action after he was hit by a pitch Monday and suffered a left knee bruise. The 28-year-old split his time between the corner outfield spots and designated hitter over the past few years, but he's also getting in some reps at first base during spring training.