Santander went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Santander gave the Orioles an early lead with his solo shot in the fourth inning before breaking the game open with a seventh-inning grand slam. Through his first 26 games, Santander posted an ugly .599 OPS. That number has jumped to .758 after going 11-for-30 (.367) with four home runs over his last seven appearances. During that span, he's collected multiple hits five times.