Santander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Santander will take a seat for the series finale after seeing his five-game hitting streak come to an end in Saturday's 5-1 win. With Santander on the bench Sunday, Ryan McKenna man rght field and hit eighth.
