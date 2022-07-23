Santander went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Friday against the Yankees.
Santander took Aroldis Chapman yard in the seventh inning to tally his 16th homer of the season. It was only his second home run across his last 15 starts, though Santander has hit .283 with 10 RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Overall, Santander has a 115 wRC+ and .332 wOBA across 365 plate appearances on the season.
