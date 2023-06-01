Santander went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 12-8 loss to the Guardians.
Santander feasted on Cleveland pitching to begin this week, going 7-for-13 (.538) with five extra-base hits and five RBI during the three-game series. The outfielder had an excellent May with seven homers and 22 RBI over 27 contests while batting .337 with a 1.056 OPS for the month. He had a sluggish start to the year, but he's now at a .277/.354/.503 slash line through 52 games, cementing his place in the heart of the Orioles' order. The team may opt to play Santander more in right field going forward with Cedric Mullins (groin) likely out for multiple weeks, though manager Brandon Hyde's new preferred outfield arrangement will likely emerge in the coming days.
