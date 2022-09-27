Santander went 2-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI against Boston in a 14-8 win Monday.

Santander's sixth-inning solo shot gave Baltimore a 9-5 lead, and his two-run homer in the following frame extended the margin to 13-5. It was the second time in the past three games that the switch-hitting outfielder has gone deep twice, and Santander now has a career-high 31 long balls and 85 RBI on the campaign. He's hit eight home runs in 23 games during September.