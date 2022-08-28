Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Santander's third-inning blast off Jose Urquidy was all the Orioles needed for the win. Over his last eight games, Santander has gone 10-for-33 (.303) with three homers, 11 RBI and five runs scored. The outfielder's steady play has kept him in the lineup regularly even with prospect Kyle Stowers in the major-league mix. Santander is slashing .258/.336/.458 with 23 long balls, 73 RBI, 59 runs scored and 20 doubles through 118 contests this year.